After leading Team USA to gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, LeBron James opened up about his plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

As the overwhelming favorite, Team USA lived up to expectations, securing their 17th Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball with a 98-87 victory over France. Stephen Currydelivered a standout performance, but it was LeBron James who took home the Olympic MVP honors, showcasing his leadership and skill throughout the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Team USA has now claimed 17 out of 21 Olympic men’s basketball titles, with only four exceptions: Munich 1972, Moscow 1980 (where the U.S. did not participate), Seoul 1988, and Athens 2004. This latest triumph caps off an undefeated 6-0 run in Paris, with James, Curry, and Kevin Durant—three of the NBA’s oldest stars—at the heart of the team’s success.

At the post-game press conference, the 39-year-old James was asked about the possibility of suiting up for Team USA on home soil at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. His response was candid: “No, I can’t see myself playing in Los Angeles 2028. I didn’t see myself playing in Paris 2024, either. But four years from now, I can’t see it.”

Kevin Durant on competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Kevin Durant, Team USA’s all-time leading scorer in the Olympics, was more reserved when asked about his future plans. At 35, Durant would be James’s current age if he were to compete in 2028, making the decision all the more uncertain.

Gold medalist Kevin Durant of Team United States poses for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Durant reflected on his Olympic journey, saying, “My goal was always to represent my country, my state, my street, my family name. And help to push the game forward. Since I’ve been here, I’ve done that. We’ve built on the 1992 Dream Team, and I’m glad we managed to carry it over. Regarding LA, who knows, man? We’ll see.”

As the dust settles on another Olympic triumph, the future remains uncertain for these legendary players. But for now, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Team USA have once again cemented their place in basketball history.