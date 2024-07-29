Spain U23 face off against Egypt U23 on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage. For all the must-know details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country, stay tuned.

Spain U23 vs Egypt U23: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Spain U23 square off against Egypt U23 on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising an exhilarating showdown. Stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash live from your country.

It’s an all-or-nothing showdown for one of the rivals in this high-stakes match. Spain U23, riding high with two wins in two games, has already punched their ticket to the quarter-finals of the tournament. A draw will suffice to secure the top spot in Group C, allowing them to manage their strength and strategy with a bit more freedom.

The situation is starkly different for Egypt U23, with their qualification hanging in the balance. They need a victory by more than two goals to take the group lead, a daunting task. Victory is their only path to advancement, as any other result leaves their fate in the hands of the Dominican Republic U23 and Uzbekistan U23 match.

Spain U23 vs Egypt U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Ahmed Koka of the Egypt – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Spain U23 vs Egypt U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece

Indonesia: Vidio

Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo