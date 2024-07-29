Spain U23 square off against Egypt U23 on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Olympic Games group stage, promising an exhilarating showdown. Stay tuned for kickoff times and streaming options to catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash live from your country.
It’s an all-or-nothing showdown for one of the rivals in this high-stakes match. Spain U23, riding high with two wins in two games, has already punched their ticket to the quarter-finals of the tournament. A draw will suffice to secure the top spot in Group C, allowing them to manage their strength and strategy with a bit more freedom.
The situation is starkly different for Egypt U23, with their qualification hanging in the balance. They need a victory by more than two goals to take the group lead, a daunting task. Victory is their only path to advancement, as any other result leaves their fate in the hands of the Dominican Republic U23 and Uzbekistan U23 match.
Spain U23 vs Egypt U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Spain U23 vs Egypt U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport Player Greece
Indonesia: Vidio
Republic of Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, Eurosport Player Greece, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo