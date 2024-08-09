Spain clash with Germany in the bronze medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games. For fans looking to catch the action, make sure to check the match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Spain vs Germany: Where to watch and live stream Men's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

Spain face Germany in the bronze medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games, promising an intense showdown between two football powerhouses. Be sure to catch every moment of this high-stakes battle—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.

As the tournament winds down, both Germany and Spain have one last opportunity to end on a positive note despite their earlier setbacks. After narrowly missing out on the gold medal match, these teams are eager to salvage something from the competition.

Germany, having lost a close match to the United States—the tournament favorites—appears to be in better form as they prepare for this final clash. Meanwhile, Spain are coming off a tough 4-2 defeat against Brazil, which has left them reeling but determined. Although Spain’s recent loss was significant, Germany should not underestimate the reigning world champions.

Spain vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Canada: 9:00 AM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

India: 5:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

USA: 9:00 AM (ET)

Lea Schueller of Germany – IMAGO / Eibner

Spain vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: ZDF Sport, sportschau.de, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport, EuroSport 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo, USA Network