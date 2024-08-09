Spain face Germany in the bronze medal match of the 2024 Olympic Games, promising an intense showdown between two football powerhouses. Be sure to catch every moment of this high-stakes battle—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.
[Watch Spain vs Germany live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
As the tournament winds down, both Germany and Spain have one last opportunity to end on a positive note despite their earlier setbacks. After narrowly missing out on the gold medal match, these teams are eager to salvage something from the competition.
Germany, having lost a close match to the United States—the tournament favorites—appears to be in better form as they prepare for this final clash. Meanwhile, Spain are coming off a tough 4-2 defeat against Brazil, which has left them reeling but determined. Although Spain’s recent loss was significant, Germany should not underestimate the reigning world champions.
Spain vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 5:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
USA: 9:00 AM (ET)
Spain vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: ZDF Sport, sportschau.de, Eurosport Player Deutschland, Eurosport, EuroSport 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: RTVE.es, Eurosport Player Spain, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Peacock, Telemundo, USA Network