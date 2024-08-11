After leading Team USA to a gold medal against France, head coach Steve Kerr made a surprising admission about his admiration for LeBron James.

Team USA claimed the gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, defeating France 98-87 in the final. Nicknamed “The Avengers” by LeBron James himself, the squad secured its fifth consecutive Olympic gold, continuing a remarkable legacy.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the tournament was how LeBron, the oldest player on the roster, would perform. But the King silenced any doubts, playing a pivotal role in Team USA’s success and earning the Olympic MVP title.

LeBron’s dominance on the court underscored his ability to compete at the highest level, even at 39 years old. His impressive showing prompted a heartfelt admission from Team USA coach Steve Kerr, who confessed to being a “LeBron James fan for life.”

Kerr reflected on his experience coaching LeBron, saying, “What a blessing to coach him finally after all these years of coaching against him and trying to figure out how to beat him. To watch him up close, to see his approach, his professionalism, how coachable he is, and of course, how gifted he is—every part of the game he seems to have mastered. I’m thrilled to have coached him these last six weeks, and I’m a LeBron fan for life.”

Head coach Steve Kerr of the United States talks with LeBron James #6. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

What’s next for LeBron James and Team USA?

After an exhausting NBA season that fell short of his championship aspirations, but was capped with Olympic gold, LeBron James will enjoy a brief respite before gearing up for the new season with the Lakers.

This upcoming season holds special significance for LeBron, as it marks the debut of his son, Bronny James, with the Lakers. The father-son duo sharing the roster will be a historic first in NBA history.

As for Team USA, the next major challenge is the 2027 Basketball World Cup in Qatar, followed by the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. On home soil, Team USA will aim to capture its sixth consecutive gold medal, potentially with a new generation of players stepping up as others bid farewell after their final Olympic appearance in Paris.