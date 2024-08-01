LeBron James hit yet another milestone with Team USA but he's made it clear there's only one thing that matters to him at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

LeBron James added yet another record to his résumé after Team USA’s win over South Sudan at the Paris 2024 Olympics Wednesday. His 12 points in the game were enough to join elite company on an impressive feat.

James surpassed the mark of 300 points in the Olympics, becoming just the third player in Team USA history to do so. The others were Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

While this kind of milestone proves The King still has a lot left in the tank, the 39-year-old is not paying too much attention to the individual records. Instead, he’s only focused on going the distance with Team USA.

LeBron James only thinking about winning gold with Team USA at Paris 2024

“Oh, not much,” James said when asked about what the recent record means to him, via Aris Barkas of Eurohoops.. “I mean, at the end of the day, I just want to, you know, win. I mean, I’m here to win and win the gold, and that’s my only mindset.”

Lebron James #6 of Team United States looks on during the first half of the Men’s Group Phase – Group C game between Serbia and the United States

With two victories in as many games, Team USA has already secured a place in the quarterfinals of the basketball Olympic tournament at Paris 2024. Surrounded by other stars, James is a man on a mission as he aims to take home gold.

“It’s not even about scoring, it’s not about any of the stats, all the stats that pretty much don’t show up, you know, closing out, you know, getting, you know, hockey assists if possible, just stopping guys from crashing the glass. So it’s definitely an honor any time you hear your name in it, in any type of record books, but at the end of the day I’m here for a bigger picture, for sure.”