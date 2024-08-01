France U23 face Argentine U23 for the 2024 Olympic Games quarterfinal. For all the must-know details, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country.

The long-awaited showdown is finally upon us, and it’s everything fans could have hoped for. The clash between Argentina and France isn’t just about the high-profile teams and their recent world championship titles—it’s also charged with a heated rivalry that has been stoked by recent events. The tension escalated after Argentina’s taunts toward France’s Kylian Mbappe, adding an extra layer of intensity to an already compelling matchup.

Argentina, despite a shaky start to the tournament with a controversial loss to Morocco, rallied with two consecutive wins to secure a second-place finish. Meanwhile, France have been flawless in their campaign, winning every game and carrying the advantage of home soil. With both teams eager to assert their dominance and settle old scores, this match is set to be a thrilling spectacle.

France U23 vs Argentine U23: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 3)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 3)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 3)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 3)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 3)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (France) – IMAGO / PanoramiC

France U23 vs Argentine U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Television Publica, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo