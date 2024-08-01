France U23 are set to clash with Argentina U23 in a highly anticipated quarterfinal showdown at the 2024 Olympic Games. Fans can catch all the action with crucial details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options in your country
The long-awaited showdown is finally upon us, and it’s everything fans could have hoped for. The clash between Argentina and France isn’t just about the high-profile teams and their recent world championship titles—it’s also charged with a heated rivalry that has been stoked by recent events. The tension escalated after Argentina’s taunts toward France’s Kylian Mbappe, adding an extra layer of intensity to an already compelling matchup.
Argentina, despite a shaky start to the tournament with a controversial loss to Morocco, rallied with two consecutive wins to secure a second-place finish. Meanwhile, France have been flawless in their campaign, winning every game and carrying the advantage of home soil. With both teams eager to assert their dominance and settle old scores, this match is set to be a thrilling spectacle.
France U23 vs Argentine U23: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 3)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (August 3)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 3)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 3)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 3)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (August 3)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
France U23 vs Argentine U23: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: TyC Sports Play, Television Publica, Claro Sports, TyC Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, Molotov, Free, MAX, France 3
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal, Eurosport Player Greece
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport Player Greece
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo