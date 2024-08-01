The 2024 NFL season is near, but the Tennessee Titans have received the worst news from DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the start of the campaign.

DeAndre Hopkins is widely regarded as the best offensive player for the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, the AFC South team has received some concerning news from the player that could have a huge impact their 2024 NFL season.

DeAndre Hopkins has had a remarkable career. The talented wideout entered the NFL in 2013 as the 27th overall pick with the Houston Texans, surpassing all expectations.

Hopkins played seven seasons in Houston. In 2021, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, but the NFC West team moved on from him last year. He was then acquired by the Titans, who were seeking a veteran wideout to strengthen their offense.

Report: DeAndre Hopkins may not be ready for the start of the 2024 season

The 2024 NFL season is just around the corner. All 32 teams are preparing for kickoff, aiming to start on the right foot, but the Titans have received some worrying news ahead of their debut.

DeAndre Hopkins is set to play his second season with the AFC South team. Last year, the wide receiver had a solid season, recording 1,057 yards and seven touchdowns, and becoming a key player for the club.

Unfortunately, his participation in the early games of the upcoming campaign is in jeopardy. Hopkins suffered a knee injury during the team’s training camp, which could sideline him for several weeks.

According to Titans insider Paul Kuharsky, Hopkins sustained a strained knee on either Wednesday or Thursday. Reports suggest he may be out for four to six weeks, potentially missing the first two games of the season.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver of the Tennessee Titans

While Hopkins was not expected to play in preseason games, his presence in training camp was crucial. Now, he will be sidelined, with the Titans hoping he will be ready for Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Who are the wide receivers of the Tennessee Titans?

Fortunately for the Titans, not everything is lost. During the offseason, the club’s front office made significant changes to their offense by adding more wideouts to support QB Will Levis in his quest for success.

Earlier this year, the Titans acquired Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, two notable wide receivers. On the team’s depth chart, Ridley is set to be the WR1, Hopkins the WR2, and Boyd the WR3. However, with Hopkins’ injury, Boyd may be elevated to the WR2 position for a few games.