The NBA star who expected to be in the Olympics with LeBron James and Stephen Curry

Team USA made a strong statement at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a dominant performance against Serbia. The squad, featuring stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry, showcased their depth and talent, even managing to rest current NBA champion Jason Tatum without missing a beat.

Coach Steve Kerr faced a tough challenge finalizing the roster for the trip to Paris, with numerous NBA stars eager to join the Olympic squad. With only 12 spots available to represent Team USA, selecting the final lineup was no easy feat.

Not all was joy for some players who believed they were secure on the roster. At the last moment, several individuals found themselves cut from the team that will represent the United States in France.

Paul George, recently acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers, spoke with 7PM in Brooklyn, sharing his thoughts on what he had believed to be a guaranteed spot on the Olympic roster:

Paul George #13 of United States reacts during the Men’s Semifinal match against Spain on Day 14 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 1 on August 19, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Steve Kerr came to me after we played the Warriors in LA and asked if I had any interest in being on Team USA. I said, ‘Hell yeah, I want to play.’ So, I’m thinking I’m in, like I’m part of that group, you know what I mean? Fast forward, Aaron and my group reached out to Team USA and talked to Grant Hill.”

“They informed them that I was interested. I said, ‘If I finish the season healthy,’ because that was my whole thing in LA—I was getting hurt and not finishing the season. I said, ‘If I finish healthy, hell yeah, I want to play.'”

Upon learning he had not been selected, Paul George commented: “I understood it; obviously, I wasn’t going to be sour about it. But at the same time, it was like, damn, I was looking forward to representing the USA and being part of that team. Having gone through it already, it was a blast. I learned so much and felt like I grew as a player from that process. So, I wouldn’t say I was hurt.”

Paul George and his injuries

Paul George, who has battled injuries in recent seasons, had his commitment to Team USA dependent on finishing the NBA season healthy. He expressed surprise and disappointment after seeing other players announced on social media while he had not received any confirmation of his selection.