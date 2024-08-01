United States U20 face Panama U20 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship semifinal. Find all the key details here, including match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options available for fans in the USA.

The United States U20 team is set to go head-to-head with Panama U20 for the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship semifinal. Soccer fans across the U.S. should mark their calendars for this high-stakes matchup, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options readily available to catch every thrilling moment of the action.

As anticipated, the United States have secured a spot among the top four teams in the tournament. After a relatively smooth group stage, the squad faced their first major test in the quarterfinals, edging out Guatemala U20 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory. The win was hard-earned and showcased the team’s resilience and tactical prowess.

Looking ahead, the U.S. face an even steeper challenge against Panama U20, who have been impressive throughout the competition. Panama narrowly missed out on topping their group, which also included top contender Mexico U20, and they made headlines by knocking out the formidable Canada U20 in the quarterfinals. Despite being seen as the underdogs in this clash, Panama will try to surprise the Americans.

When will the United States U20 vs Panama U20 match be played?

The United States U20 face off against Panama U20 in the semifinals of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship. The match is scheduled for this Friday, August 2, with kickoff set for 5:00 PM (ET).

Flag of Panama – IMAGO / Eibner

United States U20 vs Panama U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs Panama U20 in the USA

Get ready for a high-octane clash at the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship as the United States U20 team takes on Panama U20. Catch all the action live across the USA on Fubo (free trial), with additional coverage available on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.