The USWNT is gearing up to clash with Germany in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. With both teams bringing their A-game, this matchup promises to be a thrilling showdown. Be sure to catch every moment of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.
In a result that barely raised eyebrows, the American team has advanced to the semifinals of the women’s soccer tournament, aiming for their fifth gold medal in a storied history. The USWNT secured their spot with a hard-fought victory over a resilient Japanese squad that made the Americans work for every inch on the field.
The real shocker, however, is their semifinal opponent: Germany. Despite a dramatic qualification run by Canada that seemed to solidify their status as a contender, they were ousted in a nail-biting penalty shootout against a determined German side. Now, Germany are poised to make a statement and challenge for the gold, adding an unexpected twist to the tournament’s final stretch.
USWNT vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (August 7)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 7)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 7)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
USA: 12:00 PM (ET)
USWNT vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Claro Sports
Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now
Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca
France: Eurosport Player France, MAX
Germany: Eurosport Player Germany
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
Italy: Eurosport Player Italy
Mexico: Claro Sports
Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now
Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal
South Africa: DStv App
Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network