USWNT face off against Germany for the 2024 Olympic Games semifinals. For key information on match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

USWNT vs Germany: Where to watch and live stream Women's Olympic soccer 2024 in your country

The USWNT is gearing up to clash with Germany in the semifinals of the 2024 Olympic Games. With both teams bringing their A-game, this matchup promises to be a thrilling showdown. Be sure to catch every moment of the action—check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options in your country.

[Watch USWNT vs Germany live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a result that barely raised eyebrows, the American team has advanced to the semifinals of the women’s soccer tournament, aiming for their fifth gold medal in a storied history. The USWNT secured their spot with a hard-fought victory over a resilient Japanese squad that made the Americans work for every inch on the field.

The real shocker, however, is their semifinal opponent: Germany. Despite a dramatic qualification run by Canada that seemed to solidify their status as a contender, they were ousted in a nail-biting penalty shootout against a determined German side. Now, Germany are poised to make a statement and challenge for the gold, adding an unexpected twist to the tournament’s final stretch.

USWNT vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (August 7)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (August 7)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (August 7)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Lea Schuller (Germany) – IMAGO / HMB-Media

USWNT vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Claro Sports

Australia: Stan Sport, 9Now

Canada: CBC Sports App, cbcsports.ca

France: Eurosport Player France, MAX

Germany: Eurosport Player Germany

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

Italy: Eurosport Player Italy

Mexico: Claro Sports

Netherlands: Eurosport Player Netherlands, MAX, Eurosport 2 Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now

Portugal: Eurosport Player Portugal

South Africa: DStv App

Spain: Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL beIN Sports HD 1

UK: discovery+, EuroSport Player UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network