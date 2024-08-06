The French basketball team achieved a historic victory by eliminating Canada in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Victor Wembanyama, the great star of the French team, did not have his best performance in offensive terms, but his presence on the field was fundamental for the victory.

The American team, considered favorites to take the gold medal, could not overcome the French, who showed great defensive solidity and took advantage of their opportunities in attack. Wembayama contributed 12 rebounds and contributed to the team’s defensive work, which was key to stopping the Canadians.

This triumph consolidates France as a power in world basketball and places Victor Wembanyama in the spotlight. The young player has shown his ability to lead his team in crucial moments and has made it clear that he has a bright future ahead of him.

What did Victor Wembanyama say about France’s win against Canada?

France‘s victory over Canada has been one of the great surprises of the Olympic Games. The European team, led by Wembanyama, has shown a competitive level of play that has left many experts speechless.

French fans cheer as Victor Wembanyama #32 of Team France acknowledges the crowd after Team France’s victory against Team Canada during a Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team Canada and Team France on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“We all had to realize our roles, our history, and the direction we wanted to take,” As Ben Golliver posted about Wembanyama after the game, “We had four days — that’s a lot of time to think and fix things. The players were dedicated to fixing everything.” Wembanyama added.

Wembanyama and France, protagonists of the surprise

The young Frenchman, considered one of the greatest talents in world basketball, has played a prominent role in the success of his national team. Although his performance was not spectacular in this match, his presence on the court and his ability to influence the game were decisive. France will now face Germany or Serbia in the semi-finals, with the hope of continuing to advance in the tournament and fight for an Olympic medal.