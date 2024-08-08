Team USA face off against Serbia for the 2024 Men's Olympic basketball semifinals. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and streaming options readily available.

Where to watch Team USA vs Serbia live for free in the USA: Men's Olympic basketball 2024

Team USA is set to clash with Serbia in the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball semifinals. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on tip-off times and streaming options, as this high-stakes showdown promises to captivate basketball enthusiasts across the USA.

In a dominant performance, the American team, led by LeBron James, cruised past Brazil to secure a spot in the Olympic semifinals. Despite Brazil’s best efforts, the U.S. squad’s superior talent and execution were on full display, showcasing why they are the favorites for Olympic gold. Now, the focus shifts to their next challenge: a semifinal clash against Serbia.

Having faced Serbia several times recently, including a resounding victory in the group stage of this tournament, the Americans are heavily favored. However, Serbia, determined to upset the odds, aims to stage a stunning upset against the tournament’s top contenders. The stage is set for an intense showdown as Team USA looks to continue its march towards Olympic glory.

When will the Team USA vs Serbia match be played?

Team USA face Serbia in the 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball semifinal this Thursday, August 8th. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Nikola Jokic of Serbia – IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Team USA vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Team USA vs Serbia in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Men’s Olympic basketball showdown between Team USA and Serbia, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) . Other options: Peacock, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com.