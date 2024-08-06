Catch every thrilling moment of the 2024 Olympic skateboarding women's park final! American fans can tune in live with comprehensive coverage, including detailed kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Be sure to catch every moment of the 2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final by marking your calendars and staying tuned for live updates on match times and streaming options in the USA, ensuring you don’t miss a minute of the action.

[Watch 2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final live for free in the USA on Fubo]

Get ready for a high-octane showdown in one of the newest Olympic sports. The skateboarding final is set to be a nail-biter, with Japan’s Yosozumi Sakura aiming to defend the title she clinched just three years ago in Tokyo. Adding to the excitement, top contenders Arisa Trew from Australia, Spain’s Naia Laso, and Brazil’s Raicca Ventura are all poised to challenge for the gold.

Team USA is not to be overlooked, as Bryce Wettstein, Minna Stess, and Ruby Lilley are all vying for a spot in the grand final. These American skaters are determined to bring another gold medal home, making the competition even more intense. With such a talented lineup, this skateboarding final is one you won’t want to miss.

When will the 2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final take place?

2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final will take place this Tuesday, August 6th, at 11:30 AM (ET).

Women’s training session – IMAGO / Le Pictorium

2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch 2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final in the USA

Don’t miss the 2024 Olympic skateboarding women’s park final, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Catch all the action on NBC, USA Network and CNBC.