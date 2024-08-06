USA face off against Poland in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball tournament. Fans in the U.S. can catch every spike and block live, with comprehensive kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

The USA will clash with Poland in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Women's Olympic Volleyball tournament.

Team USA overcame a rocky start in the FIVB Women’s Volleyball Nations League, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to China with a gritty 3-2 win over Serbia, followed by a dominant 3-0 sweep against France. This resurgence secured them a second-place finish in their group and a coveted spot in the quarterfinals.

Now, the real challenge begins as they face one of the world’s top teams, Poland. The Polish squad, having secured a third-place finish for the second consecutive season in 2024, is eager to climb higher. To achieve this, they’ll need to get past the determined American team.

When will the USA vs Poland match be played?

The USA will face Poland in the Women’s Olympic Volleyball quarterfinal on Tuesday, August 6th, at 11:00 AM (ET).

Joanna Wolosz of Poland – IMAGO / NurPhoto

USA vs Poland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch USA vs Poland in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Women’s Olympic Volleyball showdown between USA and Poland, streaming live on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock, with all the action also available on NBC, USA Network, DIRECTV, Hulu + Live TV, and E!