All countries are now defined to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the absence of Russia, with 168 gold medals, is notable.

Why is Russia not participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

As the world gears up for the excitement and competition of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, one notable absence is that of Russia. This development has sparked a mix of reactions and questions among sports enthusiasts and experts alike.

Russia’s absence from the 2024 Summer Olympics is a notable drop, as the country ranks tenth in the all-time medal count with 426 medals. It should be recalled that the Soviet Union is second in the all-time medal count.

Here, we delve into the reasons behind Russia’s ban from the 2024 Summer Olympics and explore what this means for Russian athletes competing under a different banner.

Why is Russia banned from the 2024 Summer Olympics?

Russia’s ban from the 2024 Summer Olympics is due a series of doping scandals that have cast a long shadow over its sporting community. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) imposed the ban following revelations of a state-sponsored doping program, which aimed to enhance the performance of its athletes through illicit means.

In December 2019, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld WADA’s decision to impose a four-year ban on Russia from all major international sporting events, including the Olympics.

The ban not only excludes Russian athletes from competing under their national flag but also prohibits the playing of the Russian national anthem at these events. The Paris 2024 Olympics will be the latest iteration of this ongoing sanction, emphasizing the global sporting community’s commitment to maintaining integrity and fair play.

What flag are Russian athletes using in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games?

Despite the ban, Russian athletes who meet stringent anti-doping criteria are allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These athletes will participate under a neutral flag, representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Instead of the Russian tricolor, they will compete under a flag featuring the ROC emblem, which includes the Olympic rings and a flame in the national colors of Russia.

Russian Olympic Committee flag. IMAGO / Schreyer

As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games approach, the spotlight will be on the ROC athletes, who strive to demonstrate their commitment to fair competition and the Olympic spirit. Their participation under the neutral flag symbolizes a complex intersection of accountability, redemption, and the enduring pursuit of athletic excellence.