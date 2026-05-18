When was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League and how many titles do the Gunners have?

Arsenal are chasing another Premier League crown in 2025-26, but the club’s long wait for a league title has only added more pressure around the Emirates as the Gunners continue adding to one of England’s richest histories.

Arsenal are once again battling for the Premier League crown in 2025-26, but the pressure around the Emirates Stadium continues to grow as fans remember just how long it has been since the club last celebrated a league title.

Few clubs in English soccer history can match Arsenal’s tradition of success. From the dominant teams of the 1930s to Arsene Wenger’s legendary era, the Gunners have built one of the richest trophy collections in the country.

With Mikel Arteta leading another serious title challenge, comparisons to the famous “Invincibles” era have already started to follow this team throughout the season. This squad could finally add another league trophy to the club’s legacy…

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When was the last time Arsenal won the Premier League?

Arsenal last won the Premier League in the 2003-04 season. That campaign became legendary because Arsene Wenger’s team finished the entire league season unbeaten, earning the famous “Invincibles” nickname.

Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry and Ashley Cole of Arsenal in 2004 (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Gunners won 26 matches, drew 12 and finished with 90 points, ending the year 11 points ahead of second-place Chelsea. That title remains one of the greatest achievements in English soccer history.

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They clinched the trophy at Tottenham Hotspur’s White Hart Lane after a dramatic 2-2 draw. Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires were some of the stars who defined that historic squad.

Since that unforgettable season, Arsenal have repeatedly come close to winning another league title without finishing the job. Under Arsene Wenger, the club remained a consistent top-four contender for years.

Mikel Arteta’s current squad has revived hope around the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal finished second in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns before entering another title race in 2025-26.

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How many titles do Arsenal have?

Arsenal have won 13 English league titles in their history. Ten of those championships came before the Premier League era began in 1992, while three arrived under Arsene Wenger during the modern Premier League era.

Ashley Cole of Arsenal during the Barclays Premiership match in 2004 (Source: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The club’s league titles came in the following seasons

1930-31

1932-33

1933-34

1934-35

1937-38

1947-48

1952-53

1970-71

1988-89

1990-91

1997-98

2001-02

2003-04

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That total places the popular team among the most successful clubs in English soccer history. Only Manchester United and Liverpool have won more league titles than the North London side.

Their success is not limited to league trophies either. The club also owns the record for most FA Cup titles with 14, while adding multiple Community Shields and domestic doubles throughout its history.

One of the most remarkable parts of Arsenal’s history is the club’s consistency in England’s top division. The Gunners have remained continuously in the top flight since the 1919-20 season, one of the longest active runs in European soccer.

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What was Arsenal’s best era in the Premier League?

Arsenal’s best Premier League era came under Arsene Wenger between 1997 and 2004. During that period, the Gunners won three Premier League titles, multiple FA Cups and consistently battled Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United.

Arsenal striker Christopher Wreh celebrates scoring the winning goal in 1998 (Source: Ross Kinnaird /Allsport)

The French manager completely transformed their style of play after arriving from Japan in 1996. He modernized training methods, revolutionized nutrition and built teams known for technical quality, speed and attacking soccer.

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The peak of that era was undoubtedly the 2003-04 “Invincibles” season. Arsenal became the first Premier League team to complete an unbeaten campaign, something no other English club has replicated since.

That generation included several club legends. Thierry Henry became an all-time leading scorer, Patrick Vieira dominated midfield battles, Dennis Bergkamp brought elite creativity and Sol Campbell anchored one of the strongest defenses.