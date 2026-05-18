What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Burnley today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 37?

Arsenal host Burnley in a crucial Premier League Matchday 37 clash with the 2025-26 title race still wide open and Manchester City waiting closely behind.

With just two games left in the 2025-26 Premier League season, Arsenal enter Matchday 37 knowing their clash with Burnley could define the title race. Mikel Arteta’s side currently sits at the top of the table, narrowly ahead of Man City.

The Gunners know a victory would move them a step closer to ending a 22-year wait for the league crown. Despite Burnley already being relegated, Arsenal are well aware there is no room for complacency in May soccer.

The Clarets have recently shown signs of resilience against top sides, while Arteta’s squad continues balancing pressure. Every goal, every point and every mistake could decide who lifts the Premier League trophy.

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What happens if Arsenal beat Burnley today?

If Arsenal beat Burnley today, they will move to 84 points and remain in first place in the Premier League standings. The Gunners currently lead the table with 81 points after 36 matches, while Manchester City sit second with 79 points and one game still in hand before facing Bournemouth later this week.

Gabriel celebrates at full time following the team’s victory during the Premier League match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

What happens if Arsenal and Burnley tie today?

If Arsenal and Burnley tie today, Arsenal would move to 82 points and stay one point ahead of Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola’s team would immediately gain a huge advantage because City would jump into first place with a win over Bournemouth.

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In that scenario, Manchester City would rise to 82 points as well, but they would overtake Arsenal on goal difference.

What happens if Arsenal lose to Burnley today?

If Arsenal lose to Burnley today, they will stay on 81 points and risk losing first place to Manchester City. A defeat would instantly become one of the biggest surprises of the Premier League campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s team enters Matchday 37 as heavy favorite against a Burnley team that has won only five league games all season and has already been mathematically relegated to the Championship.

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The Top of the Premier League table ahead of Arsenal vs. Burnley