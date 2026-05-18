Arsenal vs Burnley: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 18, 2026

Arsenal take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 Premier League. The Gunners are going for 3 vital points in their fight for the title. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Arsenal vs Burnley Tournament Premier League Date Monday, May 18, 2026 Time 3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT) TV Channels USA Network, Universo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV

How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the USA

Fans across the United States will have multiple viewing options for this highly anticipated clash, whether they prefer streaming platforms or traditional TV broadcasts. Supporters looking to watch online can follow the match live through DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV.

For those choosing cable coverage, the game will also air on USA Network and Telemundo. With anticipation continuing to build and major implications surrounding the contest, this is a must-watch event no soccer fan should overlook.

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Can I watch Arsenal vs Burnley for free?

Fans across the United States can catch every minute of the matchup live on DirecTV Stream, which currently includes a complimentary five-day trial for new users.

The limited-time promotion gives viewers the opportunity to tune into the action at no upfront cost, offering an easy way to watch the game live before committing to a full subscription package.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the Premier League title race entering its decisive stretch, Arsenal control their own destiny as they sit just two victories away from lifting the trophy without needing any help from Manchester City.

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The Gunners head into a pivotal showdown against Burnley knowing that three points would put them in prime position entering the final Matchday. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Arsenal.

While Burnley have already been relegated after a disappointing campaign near the bottom of the table, Arsenal cannot afford to overlook an opponent eager to end their Premier League season with a statement performance. The hosts will be dealing with two absences though, as Ben White and Jurrien Timber aren’t playing against Burnley today due to injuries.

Loum Tchaouna of Burnley – Naomi Baker/Getty Images

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Arsenal vs Burnley: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.

Burnley (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming.

What time is the Arsenal vs Burnley match?

The match kicks off today, May 18, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM