Arsenal vs Burnley: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Premier League match on May 18, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Arsenal vs Burnley
|Tournament
|Premier League
|Date
|Monday, May 18, 2026
|Time
|3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|USA Network, Universo
|Live Stream
|DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV
How to watch Arsenal vs Burnley in the USA
Fans across the United States will have multiple viewing options for this highly anticipated clash, whether they prefer streaming platforms or traditional TV broadcasts. Supporters looking to watch online can follow the match live through DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, and Hulu + Live TV.
For those choosing cable coverage, the game will also air on USA Network and Telemundo. With anticipation continuing to build and major implications surrounding the contest, this is a must-watch event no soccer fan should overlook.
Can I watch Arsenal vs Burnley for free?
Fans across the United States can catch every minute of the matchup live on DirecTV Stream, which currently includes a complimentary five-day trial for new users.
The limited-time promotion gives viewers the opportunity to tune into the action at no upfront cost, offering an easy way to watch the game live before committing to a full subscription package.
Updated Premier League standings, remaining fixtures as Man City stay behind Arsenal with win vs Crystal Palace
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
With the Premier League title race entering its decisive stretch, Arsenal control their own destiny as they sit just two victories away from lifting the trophy without needing any help from Manchester City.
The Gunners head into a pivotal showdown against Burnley knowing that three points would put them in prime position entering the final Matchday. A win, tie or loss will have different implications for Arsenal.
While Burnley have already been relegated after a disappointing campaign near the bottom of the table, Arsenal cannot afford to overlook an opponent eager to end their Premier League season with a statement performance. The hosts will be dealing with two absences though, as Ben White and Jurrien Timber aren’t playing against Burnley today due to injuries.
Loum Tchaouna of Burnley – Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Arsenal vs Burnley: Predicted Lineups
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard.
Burnley (4-2-3-1): Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires; Ugochukwu, Florentino; Tchaouna, Hannibal, Anthony; Flemming.
What time is the Arsenal vs Burnley match?
The match kicks off today, May 18, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM