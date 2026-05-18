Why are Timber, White not playing today for Arsenal vs Burnley in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 37?

Arsenal face Burnley in a crucial Premier League Matchday 37 clash, but two important defensive absences have suddenly become a major concern for Mikel Arteta as the title race against Manchester City heats up.

Arsenal will be without both Jurrien Timber and Ben White for tonight’s Premier League Matchday 37 showdown against Burnley, leaving Mikel Arteta short of options in defense during one of the biggest games of the season.

White is officially out after suffering a significant medial knee ligament injury during Arsenal’s recent win over West Ham United. Timber, meanwhile, continues recovering from a groin injury that has sidelined him since March.

With the Gunners holding a narrow lead over Man City, the absences of the England and Dutch defenders, both regular starters, have quickly become a major concern ahead of kickoff in as a win, tie or loss would have different implications for Arsenal today.

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When and how did Jurrien Timber and Ben White get injured?

Jurrien Timber suffered a groin injury in March, while Ben White injured his knee during Arsenal’s win over West Ham earlier this month. Both defenders picked up their injuries during crucial matches in the Premier League title race and have since missed important games for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jurrien Timber in 2023 and Ben White in 2026 (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Justin Setterfield — Getty Images)

The Dutch defender’s injury happened on March 14 during Arsenal’s dramatic victory over Everton. He initially tried to continue playing after the incident, but he was later diagnosed with a groin problem that forced him to miss several weeks.

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White, meanwhile, suffered what Arsenal described as a “significant medial knee ligament injury” during the club’s 1-0 victory against West Ham United on May 10. He was substituted in the first half after appearing in visible discomfort, and Arsenal later confirmed he would miss the remainder of the domestic season.

His injury created an even bigger problem for Arsenal because Timber was already unavailable. With both natural right backs sidelined during the final weeks of the campaign, Arteta has been forced to explore emergency defensive solutions ahead of key Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

When will Jurrien Timber and Ben White return to play?

Jurrien Timber still has a chance to return before the end of the season, but Ben White is expected to remain out until preseason. Arsenal are hopeful Timber could recover in time for the UEFA Champions League final, while White has already been ruled out for the remaining matches this season.

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Mikel Arteta recently confirmed that Timber is “doing everything he can” to accelerate his recovery from the groin injury. The Dutch defender has resumed partial training sessions and continues working individually.

There is optimism around him because of how important he has become to Arsenal’s system this season. According to StatPerform data, he leads the team in tackles across all competitions despite missing the last 12 matches.

How have Jurrien Timber and Ben White performed this season?

Jurrien Timber and Ben White have both played major roles in the title challenge despite their injury problems late in the season. They rotated frequently at right back and became essential pieces in the tactical setup during Arsenal’s run toward the Premier League summit and the UEFA Champions League final.

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Timber arguably enjoyed the best season of his Arsenal career before his groin injury. The Dutch international contributed four goals and six assists across all competitions, while also leading Arsenal in total tackles.

His versatility allowed Arteta to use him at right back, center back and even in inverted midfield positions throughout the campaign. The coach has repeatedly praised Timber’s leadership and composure under pressure.

His absence has forced younger players like Cristhian Mosquera into bigger roles during the final weeks of the season. Ben, meanwhile, once again proved to be one of Arsenal’s most reliable defenders before suffering the knee injury.

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Despite dealing with recurring physical issues during the campaign, he remained a regular starter and helped stabilize Arsenal’s back line in both Premier League and Champions League matches.