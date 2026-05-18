NY Yankees have reasons for optimism with Anthony Volpe despite loss in the Subway Series

The New York Yankees fell in the Subway Series against the New York Mets, but saw in Anthony Volpe enough reasons to be optimistic about the future.

The New York Yankees lost a stunning final game 7–6 against the New York Mets, finishing the Subway Series empty-handed. However, Anthony Volpe showed that he can rise to the occasion for his team, even being praised by his teammates.

“Incredible: That’s the guy we know,” Aaron Judge said via the New York Post. “That’s why he’s been our shortstop for the last couple seasons, is when we need him in a big spot, he comes up big for us.

“Made some good plays, had some big swings for us, took his walks when he needed to in some tough situations. He keeps getting more at-bats, more at-bats — he’s coming off a big shoulder surgery, so the first couple games are going to be a little tough. But I was definitely encouraged by what I saw today.”

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Anthony Volpe rises to the occasion against the Mets

During yesterday’s tough extra-inning loss against the Mets, Anthony Volpe provided a massive silver lining for the Bronx Bombers, going 2-for-3 with a double, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and a run scored. The 25-year-old shortstop, who recently made his season debut after starting the year in Triple-A, displayed an elite and uncharacteristic level of patience at the plate, heavily working the pitch count and drawing a crucial bases-loaded walk alongside a clutch two-run single.

Anthony Volpe of the New York Yankees.

Moving forward, Aaron Boone and the Yankees can lean on Volpe’s revamped plate discipline as a potential catalyst for the lineup; if he can permanently marry this newfound selectivity, manifested in a staggering seven walks to just two strikeouts over the weekend series.

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Volpe has put his injury behind him

Anthony Volpe has officially put behind a significant torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury originally sustained in mid-2025 while diving for a ball in the field. After playing through the pain and receiving cortisone shots for the remainder of that season, the shortstop underwent arthroscopic surgery last October to repair the damage.

The procedure forced the infielder to miss all of Spring Training and the start of the 2026 season while completing a grueling seven-month rehabilitation process, which finally concluded with a brief minor-league rehab assignment in Triple-A just before his recent return to the Yankees’ roster.

New York Yankees upcoming games

The New York Yankees are kicking off a crucial stretch at Yankee Stadium, starting tonight with a four-game division series against the Toronto Blue Jays that runs through Thursday. Immediately after, the Bronx Bombers will stay at home to host the leading Tampa Bay Rays for a high-stakes, three-game weekend matchup from Friday, May 22nd through Sunday, May 24th.