Roma vs Lazio: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Serie A match on May 17, 2026

Roma receive Lazio in the Matchday 37 of the 2025/2026 Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico. Both rivals are looking for 3 points in this new edition of the Derby della Capitale. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Roma vs Lazio Tournament Serie A Date Sunday, May 17, 2026 Time 6:00 AM (ET) / 3:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, DAZN

How to watch Roma vs Lazio in the USA

Fans hoping to catch this exciting matchup will have several ways to watch the action live. Among the leading streaming choices, Fubo remains a popular option thanks to its accessibility across a wide range of devices for sports fans everywhere.

Viewers can also stream the game live on DirecTV Stream, DAZN, and Paramount+. Meanwhile, fans who prefer traditional television coverage will be able to follow the matchup on FOX Deportes.

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Can I watch Roma vs Lazio for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this matchup live on Fubo, which will also carry several of the tournament’s top matchups throughout the competition.

Thanks to a 5-day free trial, viewers can tune in for this showdown and stay connected to all the action surrounding the event. Another streaming alternative is DirecTV Stream, which also offers a 5-day free trial for fans looking to watch the game at no cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the marquee matchups on the Serie A calendar headlines Matchday 37 as bitter city rivals AS Roma and Lazio square off with major implications on the line.

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Roma enter the derby locked level with AC Milan on 67 points and fully aware that victories in their final two league matches could secure a coveted UEFA Champions League berth.

Meanwhile, Lazio may already be out of the race, but spoiling their rivals’ season would be more than enough motivation in one of Italy’s fiercest rivalries, setting the stage for a high-intensity showdown where pride, pressure, and postseason dreams all collide.

Patric of SS Lazio – Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images

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Roma vs Lazio: Predicted Lineups

Roma (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Celik, Cristante, Kone, Wesley; Dybala, Soule; Malen.

Lazio (4-3-3): Motta; Marusic, Gila, Provstgaard, Pellegrini; Basic, Rovella, Taylor; Cancellieri, Dia, Noslin.

What time is the Roma vs Lazio match?

The match kicks off today, May 17, at 6:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 AM

Central Time: 5:00 AM

Mountain Time: 4:00 AM

Pacific Time: 3:00 AM