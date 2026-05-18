Aaron Rodgers reportedly one of the first guys in the building for first day of Steelers OTAs

After signing a one-year deal to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers was very early for the team's OTAs.

It was said that Aaron Rodgers‘ date to report with the Pittsburgh Steelers was revealed. However, it wouldn’t be the first time the quarterback doesn’t end up doing what was reported. Having said that, this wasn’t the case, as he actually was “one of the first guys” in the team’s building.

Per Brooke Pryor of ESPN, Rodgers arrived to the Steelers facility before 7:00 am, left with a team’s staffer and returned 45 minutes later. The curious aspect of this is that the Steelers practice is scheduled to take place at 11:00 am.

Hence, Rodgers, who has skipped voluntary workouts for huge chunks of his career, is willing and ready to roll after his long, dramatic, saga about his contract renewal with the Steelers was over.

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Rodgers’ deal is a very lucrative one

The Steelers gave Rodgers a $25 million deal for just one year. The base salary is reportedly between $22 and $23 million, which makes it almost 100% guaranteed. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Rodgers just signed his deal, making all reports official.

Aaron Rodgers in a win or go home game last season vs the Ravens:



314 Yards

1 Touchdown

90.2 Passer Rating

Led A Game Winning Drive



This guy may be 42 years old but he can still play especially when it matters the most😈 pic.twitter.com/GRBl2Osd9A — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) May 17, 2026

Rodgers had 3,322 yards on 65.7% completion for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year. He guided the team to a 10-6 record in the games he played, though he couldn’t get the Steelers over the Wild Card round hump.

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This version of Steelers could actually help Rodgers

Last season, Rodgers was playing under defensive-minded head coach Mike Tomlin, and lackluster offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Now, he will reunite with Mike McCarthy, with whom he had the best years of his career.

McCarthy is an offensive-minded coach, with chemistry with Rodgers, and also the Steelers brought in a couple of more weapons like Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard. The offense should look much better this year.