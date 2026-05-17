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Pumas UNAM vs Pachuca: Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals second leg

Pumas UNAM face Pachuca in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura semifinals second leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Pedro Vite of Pumas and Enner Valencia of Ecuador.
© Agustin Cuevas/Manuel Velasquez /Getty ImagesPedro Vite of Pumas and Enner Valencia of Ecuador.

Pumas UNAM face Pachuca in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals, with the last ticket to the final on the line after Cruz Azul eliminated Chivas. Pumas will try to come back at Estadio Olimpico Universitario against a Tuzos side led by Esteban Solari that arrives in Mexico City holding a slim advantage from the first leg.

Pachuca took a 1-0 victory in the opening match and now stand one step away from the final. Oussama Idrissi scored the only goal of the game in the 36th minute, giving Tuzos an important edge that could end up deciding the series. Meanwhile, Pumas now need to respond in front of their home crowd to keep their title hopes alive.

The universitarios will try to take advantage of their home field and their better position in the standings to secure qualification. It is important to remember that if the aggregate score ends level, Pumas will advance to the Liga MX Clausura 2026 final because of their higher position in the table.

Pumas UNAM and Pachuca clash in Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals

Welcome to our live blog of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 semifinals second leg!

Pumas UNAM face Pachuca at Estadio Olimpico Universitario with the last ticket to the final on the line. Tuzos arrive with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg, while the universitarios look to complete the comeback in front of their home fans.

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates!

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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