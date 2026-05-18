Lamine Yamal hits World Cup roadblock as Spain navigates growing injury crisis ahead of group stage

After being sidelined by FC Barcelona down the stretch due to injury, all eyes are now on Lamine Yamal’s status for the upcoming World Cup, where Spain desperately needs their teenage phenom to help navigate a mounting injury crisis.

Lamine Yamal stands as the undisputed crown jewel of Spain’s National Team heading into the 2026 World Cup. At just 19 years old, the wunderkind already has a European Championship under his belt and is eager to add a world title to his resume, but La Roja’s campaign has hit a massive roadblock before even kicking off.

According to a report from The Athletic, Yamal is not expected to fully recover in time for Spain‘s first two group stage matches. The winger is on track to miss the June 15 opener against Cape Verde as well as the June 21 clash with Saudi Arabia, a lingering consequence of the injury issues that plagued his final stretch of the club season with Barcelona.

While previous optimism suggested Yamal could return in time for the group stage opener, The Athletic‘s report injects a heavy dose of uncertainty into Spain’s preparations. Manager Luis de la Fuente is leaning heavily on his young superstar to lead the country back to the global summit for the first time since South Africa 2010, making this delay a monumental setback.

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This devastating update aligns with the initial concerns raised by Barcelona’s medical staff following his late-April injury. Now, all eyes turn to the medical tent to see what the realistic timeline will be for arguably the most vital catalyst in de la Fuente’s tactical setup.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is substituted with an injury.

Spain’s injury woes extend beyond Yamal

As if losing Yamal for the opening week wasn’t catastrophic enough, Spain were hit with another brutal injury blow regarding Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez. The Athletic also reports that Lopez has suffered a metatarsal fracture in his right foot that will require surgery.

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The diagnosis likely rules López out for the entirety of the World Cup. His absence deals a crippling blow to Spain’s squad depth, as he was slated to be a crucial depth piece capable of reshuffling the midfield and filling a creative void if a cornerstone like Pedri battles fatigue or injury during the tournament.

La Roja facing a pre-tournament injury crisis

The losses of Lopez and Yamal compound what is quickly becoming a full-blown injury crisis for Spain ahead of their trip to North America. The list of confirmed absentees for the 2026 World Cup already includes Samu Omorodion and Ander Barrenetxea, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries with their respective clubs.

With four key players sidelined or severely diminished, Spain must quickly navigate these roster vacancies and identify viable alternatives. If they hope to live up to their billing as tournament favorites and make a deep championship run, La Roja will need their depth to step up when it matters most.

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