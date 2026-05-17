NY Rangers reportedly testing the waters around Alexis Lafreniere likely for the last time

Heading into the 2026-27 NHL season, the New York Rangers remain undecided on the future of Alexis Lafreniere with the organization.

It seems like no matter the circumstances, time, or place, the future of Alexis Lafreniere with the New York Rangers is always under review. According to a report, the Blueshirts could explore the market for the former first-overall pick before, during, and after the 2026-27 NHL season.

“There’s talk that [the New York Rangers] will explore Alexis Lafreniere again this offseason,” insider David Pagnotta reported during an appearance on Leafs Morning Take.

Coming off a strong finish to the 2025-26 NHL campaign, the Rangers may have seen enough from Lafreniere to be convinced about keeping him. His 57 points were tied with Artemi Panarin for the second most on the team. Although Lafreniere’s 19-point production in March was a career best for a single month, it may not be enough to skyrocket his value across the league.

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Teams would likely remain interested in him—understanding that Lafreniere’s struggles are more a consequence of his organization’s situation than his own—but perhaps not enough for New York to justify giving up on the former No. 1 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the New York Rangers.

Why Rangers could trade Lafreniere

Although Lafreniere’s stock may not be as high as it once was, it isn’t at its nadir either. What’s more, the NHL is set to enter a shallow free-agent market, with most teams inclining toward the trade route. It may be a seller’s market, and one New York takes full advantage of. Embracing the rebuild, the Blueshirts could consider that Lafreniere’s ceiling isn’t at the height they once wished, and moving on could turn out to be for the best.

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Moreover, Lafreniere will enter the final season of his seven-year, $52.15 million deal, in which he has no trade or movement protection. For the Rangers, such stakes may put them in a now-or-never scenario. Lafreniere’s contract will include an eight-team no-trade list on July 1, 2027. Thus, his situation would put New York in navigable waters, but it may prefer to deal him in relatively stress-free fashion.

That’s why this may be the last time the Blueshirts explore the market for Lafreniere, at least with total freedom and no restrictions on where to look for bidders. Whichever decision the front office lands on, it will have to stick with it.

Tough situation for NY Rangers

Trading Lafreniere could yield dividends for the Rangers in the form of draft picks. But the consequences may far outweigh what New York stands to gain. Along with the obvious issues of trading a former first-overall pick who won’t turn 25 until October, there is the fact that the Blueshirts would have to watch their decision remain under the microscope for a very long time.

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Watching Lafreniere grow into a force to be reckoned with in the league would only break New York’s heart even more. It would also be terrible for the Rangers’ reputation when it comes to developing top prospects.

Furthermore, if Laf finds his footing somewhere else in the NHL, Chris Drury and company may never be able to tone down the noise around them. And that is saying a lot for an executive group that has been walking on ice thinner than Rockefeller Center’s rink in April.