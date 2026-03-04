Aaron Rodgers breaks silence with clear message about retirement and playing for Mike McCarthy, Steelers in 2026

Aaron Rodgers has finally broken his silence after weeks of speculation regarding his future with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the possibility of retirement. The veteran quarterback had remained quiet as rumors swirled about whether he would return for another season or step away from the game entirely.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke openly about a possible reunion with new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he spent several seasons during their time together with the Green Bay Packers.

“Mike’s one of the great guys in the league. Exceptional human being with a great heart. He really cares about the players. He also holds guys accountable and creates structure and details in the process. I loved my time with Mike over the years. Sometimes you love him, sometimes you’re pissed at him, but there’s so much love for Mike and the time we spent together.”

Aaron Rodgers approves Mike McCarthy as Steelers head coach

Aaron Rodgers made his feelings clear when speaking about Mike McCarthy and the direction of the Steelers. “There’s something to an old school organization. They bring a guy who brings accountability. He’s a Yinzer. He bleeds Pittsburgh. Who else would you rather have lead? A guy who loves the city with all his heart. I don’t think you can do better at this time. I’m happy for him.”

Will Aaron Rodgers retire?

Speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future continues to swirl, but the veteran quarterback made it clear he is not ready to provide definitive answers. “Well, I want to say that anybody here who’s expecting me to make some big decision just shut up. Just turn it off.”

