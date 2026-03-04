Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Brighton will face off against Arsenal in a Matchday 29 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Brighton vs Arsenal online in the US on Peacock]

Arsenal head into this clash with the pressure firmly on, still leading the Premier League table by five points over Manchester City, though having played one more match. The Gunners know the margin leaves little room for error, making three points essential as the title race tightens.

Awaiting the league leaders is a dangerous Brighton side stuck between the European chase and the relegation battle, but one fully capable of springing an upset and shaking up the race at the top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Brighton vs Arsenal match be played?

Brighton play against Arsenal this Wednesday, March 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 29. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM (ET).

Lewis Dunk of Brighton – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Brighton vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Brighton vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Brighton and Arsenal in the USA on Peacock Premium.