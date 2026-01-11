Where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Manchester United will face off against Brighton in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

The third round of the 2025–26 FA Cup brings a matchup that feels straight out of the Premier League, as Manchester United and Brighton collide with both clubs still near the top of the table despite recent inconsistency.

United enter with lingering questions after flat performances against weaker opponents that led to Ruben Amorim’s exit, while Brighton come in riding confidence from a strong showing against Manchester City and will look to use that momentum to push into the next round.

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Manchester United and Brighton will be played this Sunday, January 11 at 11:30 AM (ET).

Manchester United vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in the USA

This FA Cup game between Manchester United and Brighton will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.