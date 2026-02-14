Where to watch Liverpool vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Liverpool will face off against Brighton in the 2025/26 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

A marquee fourth-round FA Cup clash is on deck as Liverpool and Brighton battle for a spot in the next stage. With the Premier League title race slipping away, Liverpool see this competition as a major chance at silverware.

Standing in the way of the Reds will be Brighton, who are sitting outside the European places, and view the FA Cup as their best path to a trophy. Expect urgency and playoff-level intensity from both sides.

When will the Liverpool vs Brighton match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup fourth round between Liverpool and Brighton will be played this Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Pascal Gross of Brighton – Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Liverpool vs Brighton: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton in the USA

This FA Cup game between Liverpool and Brighton will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.