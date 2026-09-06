49ers adjust TE depth chart amid George Kittle’s questionable status vs Rams

The San Francisco 49ers hope to exceed expectations this season and received major news following a status update on star George Kittle, pointing to his availability for the NFL season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tight end George Kittle made the trip to Melbourne, Australia, for the game and has practiced with the intention of playing despite lingering concerns about a torn Achilles suffered in January. Kittle is one of the 49ers’ most dynamic receivers and is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game on San Francisco’s Week 1 injury report.

However, amid the uncertainty, the 49ers made a key roster move. San Francisco announced it has signed tight end Brayden Willis to its practice squad, adding depth at a position of need. “The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed TE Brayden Willis to the team’s practice squad,” the franchise said.

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What Willis could bring

Willis has played three seasons in the NFL, all of them with the 49ers from 2023 to 2025. He has appeared in 23 games and has not recorded any yards or a catch on offense, but he has chipped in on special teams with 10 tackles for coach Kyle Shanahan’s team.

George Kittle of San Francisco 49ers.

Willis, who played his college ball with the Oklahoma Sooners, was selected by San Francisco in the seventh round (247th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft and has lived up to his selection so far as a depth piece on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

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A likely return for Kittle

After cutting Willis, it serves as a great sign for Kittle‘s presence against the Rams. This is exciting news for the 49ers, as Kittle is a huge part of their offense. Whether he will be placed on a restriction remains unknown, but the possibility of him playing is still a great sign for San Francisco.

Willis has made $2 million throughout his career up to this point. The 49ers are hoping to start the season on the right foot with a win over the Rams, and getting Kittle back on the field would be huge for their chances.