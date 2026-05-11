What happens if Tottenham win, tie or lose vs Leeds United today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 36?

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch for today’s clash between Tottenham and Leeds United, as the Premier League’s 2025-26 relegation battle descends into total chaos.

It’s all or nothing for Tottenham. With just three games remaining in the season, the threat of relegation is looming larger than ever. Today’s clash against Leeds United isn’t just about three points; it is a high-stakes, direct battle for survival at the bottom of the Premier League table.

With the two sides separated by six points in the standings, the outcome of this match will also dictate the fate of West Ham United. Following their heartbreaking, last-minute loss to Arsenal on Matchday 36, the Hammers sit just one point behind Spurs in a desperate race to avoid the drop.

Tottenham are desperate to salvage what remains of a disastrous campaign. After an early Champions League exit and the effectively vanished hope of qualifying for European competition, Spurs have nothing left to play for but their Premier League lives. At this stage, a victory is a non-negotiable must.

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While Leeds enter their remaining fixtures with relative peace of mind—as West Ham’s recent defeat mathematically secured their safety for the 2026-27 season—Tottenham’s future remains precarious and entirely dependent on their form in the coming days.

MATCHDAY 🤍



🆚 Leeds United

🏟️ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

🏆 Premier League

⏰ 8pm BST pic.twitter.com/zKA7O228jN — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 11, 2026

What happens if Tottenham beat Leeds today?

If Tottenham secure a victory over Leeds United, they will extend their cushion over West Ham in the fight for the final safety spot. A win would put them four points clear of the Hammers, providing significant breathing room heading into the final two matches of the season.

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The style of play is irrelevant today; whether it’s a high-scoring affair or a gritty 1-0 win, all that matters is the result. With Burnley and Wolves already consigned to the Championship, Spurs need these three points to ensure they don’t join them.

What happens if Tottenham and Leeds tie?

A draw against Leeds would still see Spurs technically extend their lead over West Ham, but only to a slim two points. Such a result would provide a massive boost of hope to the West Ham faithful, leaving the door wide open for a comeback with two games left on the calendar.

What happens if Tottenham lose to Leeds?

If Tottenham fall to Leeds, they will remain just a single point above West Ham at the bottom of the table. A loss would put the Hammers in prime position to leapfrog Spurs in the standings during the season’s final week, potentially sealing a historic relegation for the North London club.

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Tottenham’s final fixtures

The road to safety doesn’t get any easier after Leeds. On Matchday 37, Tottenham travel to face Chelsea in a difficult London derby, before returning home for a high-pressure season finale against Everton on Matchday 38.

Premier League standings: The battle for survival

To better understand the stakes at the bottom of the table, let’s take a look at the current standings:

Pos Team GP GD Pts Status 16 Leeds United 35 -5 43 Safe 17 Tottenham 35 -9 37 In Danger 18 West Ham 36 -20 36 RELEGATION ZONE 19 Burnley 36 -36 21 RELEGATED 20 Wolves 36 -41 18 RELEGATED