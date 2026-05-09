What happens if Man City win, tie or lose vs Brentford today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 36?

The 2025–26 Premier League calendar shows that only three matchdays remain before the season ends. However, Manchester City still have a game in hand, so a victory against Brentford would be crucial to stay in the title race.

Before the start of Matchday 36, Arsenal stand as the sole leaders of the competition with 76 points. The Citizens, meanwhile, fell five points behind after a 3–3 draw against Everton last Monday.

In what is expected to be a packed Etihad Stadium filled with home fans, Pep Guardiola and his team must beat Brentford and hope that Arsenal fail to pick up points in their visit to West Ham United tomorrow.

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What happens if Manchester City beat Brentford today?

If Manchester City beat Brentford today, they will reach 74 points and hope for an Arsenal defeat to cut the gap to just two points. It is worth noting that City still have a postponed Matchday 31 home game against Crystal Palace pending.

Pep Guardiola coach of Manchester City.

What happens if Man City and Brentford tie today?

If the match between Manchester City and Brentford ends in a draw, the Citizens will drop two crucial points, and if Arsenal avoid defeat in their visit to West Ham United, they would extend their lead even further over their closest challenger.

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What happens if Manchester City lose to Brentford today?

A home defeat against Brentford could prove to be the worst-case scenario for Manchester City. Tomorrow, Arsenal will visit West Ham United, and if they pick up points, they would widen the gap even further and move closer to the 2025-26 Premier League title.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City

Upcoming matches for Manchester City

vs Brentford, May 9th (Matchday 36)

vs Crystal Palace, May 13th (Matchday 31)

at Bournemouth, May 19th (Matchday 37)

vs Aston Villa, May 24th (Matchday 38)

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2025–26 Premier League table ahead of Matchday 36