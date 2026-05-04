Where to watch Everton vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Everton square off with Manchester City a Matchday 35 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Everton vs Manchester City online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It’s shaping up as a high-stakes clash with major implications at both ends of the table. Manchester City enter the matchup trailing Arsenal by six points, though Pep Guardiola’s side holds two games in hand—including this pivotal fixture—making a victory essential to keep pressure on the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Everton has plenty on the line as well, sitting five points outside the Europa League places and knowing that a win would cut that gap to just two. With both clubs chasing vastly different but equally meaningful goals, expect an intense battle as neither side can afford to drop points at this stage of the season.

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When will the Everton vs Manchester City match be played?

Everton play against Manchester City this Monday, May 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 35. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

James Tarkowski , Captain of Everton – Warren Little/Getty Images

Everton vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Everton vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Everton and Manchester City the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, USA Network and Universo.