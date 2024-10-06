Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 7

Aston Villa are set to take on Manchester United in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, with comprehensive coverage available across broadcast and streaming platforms in your country.
[Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Manchester United and Aston Villa face off in a crucial Premier League showdown, with both teams chasing different objectives but sharing the same desperation for points. United, struggling with just 7 points from their first six matches, are eager to turn things around and climb back toward the top of the table.
On the other hand, Aston Villa come into the match riding high, sitting on 13 points and fresh off a stunning midweek victory against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. A win here would move the Villains within just two points of Liverpool at the top of the standings.
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Canada: 9:00 AM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Youri Tielemans central midfield of Aston Villa – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Aston Villa vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
India: Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium Video
International: Sport 24
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Premium
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, Showmax, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, Telemundo, USA Network