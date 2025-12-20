Where to watch Juventus vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Juventus will face off against AS Roma in Matchday 16 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

One of Serie A’s marquee showdowns this weekend features a clash of Italian giants with major implications near the top of the table, as AS Roma and Juventus collide in a high-stakes battle. Roma enter the matchup sitting fourth with 30 points, clinging to the final Champions League qualification spot and fully aware that any slip could prove costly.

Juventus arrive as their most immediate threat, currently on 26 points, and a win would pull the Bianconeri within a single point while delivering a significant boost to their push back into Europe’s elite—setting the stage for a tense, season-shaping encounter in the Italian capital.

When will the Juventus vs AS Roma match be played?

Juventus receive AS Roma in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Saturday, December 20. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Matias Soule of AS Roma – Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Juventus vs AS Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Juventus vs AS Roma in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Juventus and AS Roma will be broadcast live in the USA on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.