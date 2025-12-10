Where to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Club Brugge will take on Arsenal in the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Arsenal head into their next Champions League test looking to rebuild momentum after recent Premier League struggles, and they do so from a position of strength atop their group following a statement win over Bayern Munich—their fifth straight in the competition.

The Gunners aim to keep rolling against a resilient but pressured Club Brugge side that has battled through a tough slate without finding the results it needs; with elimination looming, the Belgian club enters this matchup desperate for at least a point to stay alive as the league stage winds down.

When will the Club Brugge vs Arsenal match be played?

Club Brugge will face Arsenal this Wednesday, December 9, in the league stage Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Carlos Forbs of Club Brugge – Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Club Brugge vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Club Brugge vs Arsenal in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Club Brugge and Arsenal. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.