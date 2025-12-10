Where to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid and Manchester City square offin the league stage Matchday 6 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Real Madrid head into Matchday 6 on a high after a wild 4–3 win that secured their fourth victory in five matches and pushed them to 12 points, keeping them inside the automatic Round of 16 spots.

With Mbappe steering the attack, they’ll look to stay among the top eight, but they’ll have to navigate a blockbuster clash with Manchester City. The Citizens sit on 10 points and just outside the top eight, making this a must-win showdown as they chase a direct path to the knockout stage.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match be played?

Real Madrid take on Manchester City this Wednesday, December 10, in the league stage Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.