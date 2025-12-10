Real Madrid vs Manchester City: Lineups for 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

Real Madrid face Manchester City in a decisive Matchday 6 clash of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League, a game that could define the standings ahead of the knockouts.

The team led by Xabi Alonso arrives under pressure after an irregular run of form and a recent 2-0 league defeat to Celta de Vigo, while also dealing with several injuries in defense and doubts surrounding a few attackers. Even so, the squad’s depth gives Madrid confidence as they prepare for one of their toughest tests of the group stage

Manchester City, meanwhile, enter the match with their usual high tempo and structured approach, looking to secure top position in the group and build on their strong European performances this season.

Real Madrid’s probable lineup

Real Madrid are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1, keeping a balanced structure. Thibaut Courtois should start in goal, with a likely back line of Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras, and Joan Garcia. In midfield, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni would anchor the team, while the attacking line should feature Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates Vinicius and Bellingham. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Manchester City’s probable lineup

Manchester City are expected to respond with a 4-3-3, keeping their usual structure built around possession and width. Ederson would be in goal, with Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones, and a rotating full-back option in defense. The midfield could feature Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and another central option, while Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku would support Erling Haaland up front.

