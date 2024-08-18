Chelsea vs Manchester City: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Chelsea face Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to clash in a highly anticipated showdown on Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, and there are plenty of ways to tune in, whether it’s through televised broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Manchester City online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Premier League kicks off with a must-watch clash on Matchday 1 as two heavyweights go head-to-head. Chelsea, after two disappointing seasons that fell short of their high standards, are eager to rebound and reassert themselves as title contenders. The Blues have spent the offseason retooling and are determined to return to the upper echelons of English soccer.

Their first test of the season is a daunting one, as they face reigning champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola‘s squad has seen several changes over the summer, but the Citizens remain focused on maintaining their dominance both domestically and in Europe. This early-season showdown promises to set the tone for what could be an intense battle in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 19)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Malo Gusto of Chelsea – IMAGO / Crystal Pix

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Max, TNT Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 2, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, NBC Telemundo, SiriusXM FC

Advertisement