Chelsea vs Manchester City: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 1

Chelsea face Manchester City for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City
© IMAGO / VisionhausErling Haaland of Manchester City

By Leonardo Herrera

Chelsea and Manchester City are set to clash in a highly anticipated showdown on Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t want to miss a second of the action, and there are plenty of ways to tune in, whether it’s through televised broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

Premier League kicks off with a must-watch clash on Matchday 1 as two heavyweights go head-to-head. Chelsea, after two disappointing seasons that fell short of their high standards, are eager to rebound and reassert themselves as title contenders. The Blues have spent the offseason retooling and are determined to return to the upper echelons of English soccer.

Their first test of the season is a daunting one, as they face reigning champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola‘s squad has seen several changes over the summer, but the Citizens remain focused on maintaining their dominance both domestically and in Europe. This early-season showdown promises to set the tone for what could be an intense battle in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (August 19)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
USA: 11:30 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24
Ireland: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Max, TNT Sports
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2 Canal+
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, DAZN 2, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia
UK: Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, Telemundo Sports Live, NBC Telemundo, SiriusXM FC

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

