Lisandro Martinez faces backlash from Manchester United fans after controversial photo

Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool, but Lisandro Martinez shared a picture with Argentina national teammate Alexis Mac Allister on social media and received backlash from United supporters.

Manchester United is off to a poor start in the Premier League campaign, with two defeats and one win so far. Their first true test against Liverpool resulted in a humbling 3-0 defeat at home.

Following the match, defender Lisandro Martinez came under fire from Manchester United supporters after sharing a controversial photograph while on international duty with Argentina. The backlash comes in the wake of a challenging period for Martinez and his club.

The Argentine defender has endured a rough patch with Manchester United, having featured in consecutive defeats to Brighton and Liverpool. The loss to Liverpool, a 3-0 thrashing, was particularly demoralizing for the team. Despite these recent struggles, Martinez posed for a photo with Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is also his Argentina teammate.

Social Media Backlash for Lisandro Martinez

In the photograph, Martinez, 26, is seen smiling alongside Mac Allister, without any other Argentina teammates in the frame. This choice of timing has sparked criticism among United fans, who felt it was inappropriate given the recent heavy defeat to Liverpool.

Martinez’s photo, taken amidst a period of discontent for Manchester United, has highlighted ongoing concerns among fans about the disconnect between players and the traditional values of the club.

Lisandro Martinez has played 63 games for the Red Devils, scoring one goal, and has won two titles with the club.