A phenomenon that has grown significantly over the years is the relationship between athletes and social media. Many sports stars like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, now share their daily lives through various platforms, maintaining a connection with their fans and offering an inside look at their experiences.

Today, it’s virtually impossible to find an elite athlete who stays out of the social media spotlight. Many choose to use these platforms to stay connected with their followers, sharing updates and insights into their lives and careers.

Of course, this new era isn’t without its challenges, and the dangers are ever-present. Cybercriminals are also lurking on these platforms, often taking advantage of circumstances to make unexpected appearances and exploit vulnerabilities.

Lionel Messi, perhaps one of the most iconic figures in sports history, was recently the target of mockery after the Instagram account of one of his Argentine national team teammates was hacked.

The image posted shows Lionel Messi receiving the Ballon d’Or, with his head covered by a hood, accompanied by the caption: “Sorry that my account was stolen.”

Who was the affected player?

It turns out that Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez fell victim to a cyber hack, with his compromised account being used to mock Lionel Messi.

The player, who recently won the Copa América 2024 with the Argentina national team and is currently in pre-season with Manchester United, has since regained control of his account and stated: “I recovered my Instagram account. Everything is under control now.”