Liverpool vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Premier League game on October 11, 2026

Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield for a major Premier League Matchweek 6 clash, with the visitors sitting top of the table after a perfect start. Here is how to watch the leaders face Liverpool live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Liverpool vs Manchester City Tournament Premier League Date Sunday, October 11, 2026 Time 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT TV Channels NBC, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City in the USA

Liverpool vs Manchester City will be available to watch in the United States on NBC and Telemundo, with the match also streaming live on Fubo and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Manchester City for free?

Yes! Fubo‘s current official offer shows a 5-day free trial on its Pro, Elite, Elite with Sports Plus and Latino plans, although the company notes that free trials may not be available to every user or on every plan.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool vs Manchester City is one of the headline fixtures of Premier League Matchweek 6, with City arriving at Anfield as the only team to have won all five of its league matches so far. Pep Guardiola‘s side has 15 points, while Liverpool sits sixth with nine after two wins and three draws.

A victory would be particularly valuable for the Reds: the Premier League notes that three points would move Liverpool to within three points of the leaders and could provide the statement result needed to kick-start Andoni Iraola‘s tenure.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City during a Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

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Liverpool are still unbeaten, but the start to the new era under Iraola has been relatively subdued. The Reds have drawn their first two home league games and have scored only seven goals in five matches.

However, there have been signs of progress in Iraola’s high-pressing, direct style, with Liverpool ranking third in the Premier League for Passes Per Defensive Action (PPDA). A win over the league leaders at Anfield would therefore represent much more than three points and could establish real momentum for the new manager.

The matchup also features two of the Premier League’s most dangerous scorers. Erling Haaland leads the scoring charts with five goals, while Alexander Isak has four, although Liverpool’s Swedish striker is a major fitness doubt after returning from international duty with an injury. Cody Gakpo is also dealing with an injury, adding uncertainty to Liverpool’s attack ahead of Sunday’s game.

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Manchester City, meanwhile, have an opportunity to strengthen their position at the top of the table and make a statement at one of their biggest rivals’ home grounds. But the soccer stakes are accompanied by an extraordinary off-field backdrop.

What time is the Liverpool vs Manchester City match?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City match kicks off on Sunday, October 11, at 11:30 AM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 11:30 AM

Central Time: 10:30 AM

Mountain Time: 9:30 AM

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM