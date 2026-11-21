Newcastle face Arsenal today at St. James Park in the 2026-27 Premier League. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Newcastle hosts Arsenal on November 21, 2026 in a Premier League clash with real weight at the top of the table, and the predicted lineups for this one point to two sides set up to attack from the opening whistle.

Matthias Jaissle sets Newcastle up in a 4-2-3-1, with Dan Burn and Malick Thiaw anchoring the back line in front of Lukáš Horníček, flanked by Amar Dedić and Lewis Hall. Lewis Miley and Joe Willock sit as the double pivot, with Nico González operating behind William Osula as the central creative outlet, supported by Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes out wide. The hosts are without Joelinton and Ewen Jaouen, both out, which reduces their options through the middle and asks more of Willock and Miley in midfield. Newcastle’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Lukáš Horníček; Amar Dedić, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Lewis Miley, Joe Willock, Nico González; Jacob Murphy, William Osula, Harvey Barnes.

Mikel Arteta also lines Arsenal up in a 4-2-3-1, with David Raya behind a back four of Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães and Riccardo Calafiori. Declan Rice and Bruno Guimarães screen the defense, with Martín Odegaard given license to link play and Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke stretching the game from wide areas in support of Kai Havertz up top. Arsenal travel without Bukayo Saka, Louie Copley and Max Dowman, all out, which thins their attacking depth but the front line named still carries plenty of scoring threat on current form. Arsenal’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Jurriën Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Declan Rice, Martín Odegaard, Bruno Guimarães; Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis.

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How does Newcastle arrive for the game vs Arsenal?

Newcastle come into this match off a 1-1 draw with Fulham on November 7, 2026, which followed a 0-1 loss to Everton on November 2. Before that stretch they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on October 25, so the recent run has been uneven. A win here would steady things after back-to-back games without a victory.

How does Arsenal arrive for the game vs Newcastle?

Arsenal arrive in much stronger form, having beaten Hull 1-0 on November 7, 2026 after a 1-0 win over Liverpool on November 1. That followed a 2-0 victory at Everton on October 24, giving them three straight wins heading into this trip. Another result at St. James’ Park would keep them firmly in the title picture.