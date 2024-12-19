Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has played alongside some of the biggest names in soccer, including Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG. However, the French forward has admitted that he would have liked to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, a Madrid icon, though he acknowledges it would be difficult now with the Portuguese star playing for Al Nassr.

“I’ve played with great players: Lionel Messi, Neymar, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Paul] Pogba, [Karim] Benzema…” Mbappé told BeINsports, via ESPN. “It would have been fun to play with Cristiano Ronaldo — it’s going to be very difficult now — but I was lucky enough to play against him, a legend of the sport.“

Meanwhile, Mbappe shared the pitch with Messi for two seasons, from 2021 to 2023. The Argentine and the Frenchman developed a strong connection during their time together. In fact, Mbappé became the third-highest recipient of assists from the Argentine star (20), behind Neymar (27) and Luis Suárez (45 and counting)

The French star has expressed his admiration for playing alongside the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, praising him. “Playing with Leo Messi is definitely something I miss a lot,” he told Amazon Prime Sport in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Al Nassr (IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images Gh)

“For an attacker like me, who likes to attack spaces, with him you have the certainty that you can get the ball,” he added. “It was a luxury that only he can give you. Beyond that, playing with Messi was special.”

Mbappe said he isn’t looking to emulate Ronaldo at Real Madrid

Mbappe signed with Real Madrid in the summer, and has now helped the club lift two trophies, the UEFA Supercup and the Intercontinental Cup, scoring in both finals. However, the French star has said that he will never do what Ronaldo, who won four Champions League with the Spanish giants and became the all-time leading scorer, did with the club.

“There will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Mbappe, back in July. “He has shaped football, inspired generations, scored goals and won cups. He has known how to reinvent himself. He is one of a kind.”

“Me, I am following my own path,” he explained. “I hope to make my mark on football and be one of a kind at Real Madrid, but I am not writing the next chapter of his story. I have total respect for him. I can only sing his praises. Over time I’ve been lucky to brush shoulders with him, meet him and get to know him. We are still in contact. He keeps up with my life, gives me tips,” he added.

