The Opta super computer has just issued its preseason predictions for the Premier League this season.

On Friday, August 16th, the best league in the world kicks off again: the English Premier League. Manchester City will defend their title against the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Liverpool.

Chelsea will try to rebuild after a horrific season in 2023/24, while clubs like Ipswich Town will simply try to survive the relegation drop.

Opta put all the initial data into their super computer and played out the 2024-25 Premier League season 10,000 times. Here are Opta’s preseason Premier League projections.

Opta’s Preseason Premier League Projections

Out of the 10,000 times the data was inputted into the super computer, the percentages of who will finish in what position are shown in the graph below:

Opta PL predictions

Manchester City will once again win the Premier League based on their percentage chances of finishing first. Arsenal will come in second, while Liverpool will come in third. Chelsea will bounce back and finish fourth, and Newcastle United will finish fifth.

Manchester United will end up a disappointing sixth according to Opta’s results, with Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich Town looking like early-season relegation candidates.