Following Julian Alvarez’s move to Atletico Madrid, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City are already eyeing his successor. The Argentine forward’s departure leaves a significant gap in City’s attacking lineup, and English media outlets suggest they have identified a prime candidate to fill the void.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City plans to reinvest part of the £81 million received from Alvarez’s transfer in one of the Premier League’s standout performers, Pedro Neto. The 24-year-old forward has been a sensation for Wolverhampton Wanderers, consistently impressing with his performances over recent seasons.

Neto, primarily a right-winger, possesses the versatility and skill to operate centrally. Last season, he scored three goals and provided eleven assists in 24 appearances across the Premier League and FA Cup. His impressive form earned him a spot in Portugal’s squad for EURO 2024, where he featured against Georgia, Slovenia, and France.

Homegrown talent as an alternative

While Pedro Neto is a top target, Manchester City are also considering an internal option: James McAtee, a promising talent from their own academy. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United in the Premier League. Despite the team’s relegation, McAtee stood out, contributing three goals and three assists in 30 league matches.

James McAtee of Sheffield United applauds the fans following the team’s defeat during the Premier League match between Sheffield United and West Ham United. Michael Regan/Getty Images

McAtee has made a strong case for himself during City’s pre-season, delivering notable performances against Celtic, AC Milan, Barcelona, and Chelsea. His standout moments include a goal against Milan and two assists against Chelsea, impressing Guardiola and bolstering his prospects of stepping into the first team.

As Manchester City navigate the post-Alvarez era, the club’s strategic moves, whether investing in Pedro Neto or promoting James McAtee, will be crucial in maintaining their attacking prowess and continuing their success under Guardiola.