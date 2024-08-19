Premier League: Highest paid players of the 2024/25 season

Trending topics:
The Premier League is considered by many to be the best league in the world; it is also one of the highest-paying leagues in Europe. Here are the top five earners of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City in action during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City in action during the 2024 FA Community Shield match between Manchester United and Manchester City

By Kelvin Loyola

The Premier League‘s status as the best and one of the highest-paying football leagues in the world is largely due to its immense financial resources and lucrative broadcasting deals. The league benefits from substantial revenue from television rights, both domestically and internationally.

 For example, its broadcasting deals with global networks ensure that matches are broadcast in over 200 countries, generating billions of dollars annually. This massive influx of revenue allows Premier League clubs to offer some of the highest salaries and transfer fees in the sport, attracting top talent from around the globe. 

This combination of revenue, competition, and commercial strength makes the Premier League the most attractive and highest-paying league in world football. Here are the top five earners of the Premier League this season.

Kevin De Bruyne – $31 Million

Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on April 01, 2023 in Manchester, England.

The highest-paid player in the Premier League is Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne. Now in his 10th season with Manchester City, the 33-year-old remains a valued member of Pep Guardiola’s squad and one of the best midfielders in the world.

Rodrigo Hernández – $26 Million

Rodrigo Hernández is in his sixth season at Manchester City and has signed a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive midfielders in the world. Rodrigo Hernández earns $26 million annually.

Erling Haaland – $25.2 Million

Erling Haaland

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland

One of the most prolific goalscorers in the world, Erling Haaland is also a Manchester City player and earns close to $26 million. Haaland has earned his pay all over Europe, especially at Manchester City.

Jadon Sancho – $23.5 Million

Jadon Sancho is back with Manchester United, although for how long remains to be seen. Sancho is one of the league’s top earners but has fallen out of favor with Erik ten Hag.

Mohamed Salah – $23.4 Million

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s captain Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is still one of the Premier League’s best earners, well deserved with his 212 goals in 350 games for Liverpool. The Egyptian legend earns approximately $23.4 million.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

