Southampton vs Manchester United: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 4

Southampton will receive Manchester United in the Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Southampton will host Manchester United in a highly anticipated Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans won’t miss out on the action, with numerous options available for televised broadcasts and live streaming in various countries, ensuring full access to this exciting early-season showdown.

Two struggling teams will square off this weekend as Southampton host Manchester United, both eager to turn their seasons around. Southampton are still searching for their first points of the campaign, having suffered three consecutive defeats. The Saints will be desperate to snap their losing streak and finally get on the board, with a victory crucial to reignite their hopes.

Manchester United‘s early form hasn’t been much better. After a narrow 1-0 win in their opener, thanks to an 87th-minute goal, the Red Devils have since dropped back-to-back matches, including a disappointing 3-0 loss to Liverpool in the derby. As expectations continue to rise, United will be aiming to bounce back on this Matchday and put an end to their own poor run of form.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

USA: 7:30 AM (ET)

Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton – IMAGO / Action Plus

Southampton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Prime Video Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 6

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, UNIVERSE NOW, Telemundo, USA Network