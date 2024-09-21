West Ham United vs Chelsea: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 5

West Ham United will face Chelsea in the Matchday 5 of the 2024/2025 Premier League. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

West Ham United are set to take on Chelsea in a highly anticipated Matchday 5 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans around the globe will have easy access to the action, with the match being broadcast and live-streamed across a variety of platforms, providing extensive coverage in your country.

West Ham United vs Chelsea online

After a tough opening loss to Manchester City, Chelsea bounced back with a solid response, earning 7 points from their next three matches. Despite the improvement, the Blues still find themselves sitting in 8th place, well below their expectations of contending for the top spots in the Premier League. A win in their upcoming match is crucial for them.

Their next challenge comes against West Ham, who have struggled to find form, collecting just 4 points from their first four games. The Hammers know they’ll need to improve quickly to climb the standings and will be eager to secure points against a resurgent Chelsea side. While the task won’t be easy, West Ham remain confident they can rise to the occasion and challenge the Blues.

West Ham United vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 9:30 PM

Bangladesh: 5:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

India: 5:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

Nigeria: 12:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

South Africa: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

UAE: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

USA: 7:30 AM (ET)

Danny Ings of West Ham United – IMAGO / Visionhaus

West Ham United vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Premier League, Canal+ Live 7

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Amazon Prime Video, Fox Sports Premium

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: Fubo (free trial), NBC Sports, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo, USA Network