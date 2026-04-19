What happens if Arsenal win, tie or lose vs Man City today in 2025-26 Premier League Matchday 33?

With the 2025-26 Premier League entering its final stretch, title contenders Manchester City and Arsenal face off in arguably the biggest game of the season. Make sure to follow live coverage and minute-by-minute updates of Man City vs. Arsenal with us!

Pep Guardiola’s men head into this massive clash in high spirits, having avoided defeat in their last nine Premier League games. Manchester City haven’t lost in league play since their derby defeat to Manchester United in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side, on the other hand, arrives on Matchday 33 with pressure on its shoulders and a point to prove. Last time out, Arsenal were shocked by Bournemouth at home, which boosted the Citizens‘ confidence. Additionally, Man City beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup final in March. Will the Gunners redeem themselves today?

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What happens if Arsenal beat Manchester City today?

If Arsenal beat Manchester City today, they will reach 73 points and provisionally extend their lead over the Sky Blues to nine points. Guardiola’s team would remain second in the Premier League table with 64 points, but with a game in hand.

What happens if Arsenal and Manchester City tie today?

A tie between Arsenal and Manchester City would leave the Premier League title race wide open, as the Gunners would remain six points clear of the Citizens but with one more game played.

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What happens if Arsenal lose to Manchester City today?

If Arsenal lose to Manchester City today, Guardiola‘s men would reduce the gap with the London club to only three points and with a game in hand. This would leave the Sky Blues in a strong position, as they would tie the Gunners in points if they win their pending league fixture.

A defeat would be the worst possible scenario for Arteta‘s side today, as it could see its title hopes seriously in danger after leading the standings for much of the 2025-26 campaign.

Club Games Played Points 1- Arsenal 32 70 2- Man City 31 64 The top of the 2025-26 Premier League table ahead of Matchday 33.